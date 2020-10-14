Much Wenlock riding school given £5,000 boost

Perry Riding for the Disabled group has benefited from the Persimmon Homes Building Future Scheme

Perry Riding for the Disabled was one of 96 organisations to reach the final stage of Persimmon Homes Building Futures competition.

Based in the Cavalier Centre, the organisation has been awarded £5,000, along with Mainly Music UK in Stourbridge and KIDS Orchard Centre in Dudley.

The organisation gives riding, carriage driving and vaulting sessions for disabled people from throughout Shropshire and the West Midlands.

Group spokeswoman Jane Barker said: “Taking part in Building Futures has been a fantastic experience for us and it was so exciting to reach the finals.

"With such a broad range of groups being represented we are delighted to have been awarded £5,000.

“Since moving to the Cavalier Centre in Much Wenlock, the group has continued to grow and would like to extend the stable block and the prize money will certainly help with this project.”

Three finalists were each awarded the top prize of £100,000, three the second prize of £50,000 and three the third prize of £20,000. The remaining finalists were handed £5,000 each.

Stephen Cleveley, managing director for Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “The Building Futures scheme has been a great success and it is wonderful to celebrate the fantastic work of so many organisations supporting young people in our communities.

“We have been overwhelmed by both the response to the competition, and the hard work and dedication of those involved within all the groups.”

During April and May, Building Futures also gave away £1,000 each to 128 organisations supporting young people in sport, education & arts and health throughout the UK.

The first, second and third prize winners were decided by a public vote and around 400,000 votes were cast.

The winners were announced during a virtual event, presented by Dame Katherine Grainger DBE, chair of UK Sport and Great Britain’s most decorated female Olympian, alongside Persimmon Homes Group CEO Dean Finch. The final was watched by around 1,500 people

The £100,000 prize winner in the sport category was Northampton Swimming Club, while Ringsfield Hall Eco Activity Centre secured the award for education & arts and The Children’s Hospital Charity won for health.

The second prize of £50,000 went to KD Gymnastics for sport, North Music Trust at Sage Gateshead for education & arts and Little Hearts Matter for health.