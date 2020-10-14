Bridgnorth Lions prepare for virtual duck race

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 13/10/2020 - Bridgnorth Lions are preparing to set hundreds of ducks in the towns second ever race but this time it is going virtual. In Picture: Lenny The Lion with some ducks..

The plastic animals will be released down a short stretch of water during the event, which is being organised by the Bridgnorth Lions on Sunday, November 15.

The Lions group will be offering rubber ducks to residents who will be able to enter virtual races shown on a dedicated YouTube channel and on the Lions social media pages.

It comes after the club organised its first ever duck race for charity down the River Severn in Bridgnorth last year. Plans had been made to host a second, but had to be altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, residents will be able to cheer on their plastic competitor online while raising money for charity.

There will be at least 10 races, with a £50 voucher to spend in the retailer where the duck was bought being given to each of the winners.

There will also be a retailers' Race of Champions, with a bottle of champagne and a trophy being awarded to the retailer who sold the winning entry.

Lenny the Lion prepares for the virtual event

Tickets cost £3 each and are being sold at various businesses across Bridgnorth, including Alley Katz, Budgens, Cake Room, Creative Outlet, Crown, Hopscotch, Menz Room, Old Castle, Simply the Best and Travel Wallet.

All proceeds will go towards helping local charities and good causes.

The numbered ducks will be set free and retrieved on an undisclosed short stretch of water, although they will not take to the River Severn this year.

Bridgnorth Lions fundraising chairman, Neill Flannery, said: “Last year’s duck race on the Severn at Easter was so successful that we intended repeating it again this year.

"Sadly, we’ve been unable to do so. However, by doing it this way we can have a bit of fun in a safe, Covid-compliant manner and raise funds for local charities.