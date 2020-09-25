Lottery to support Telford charities and good causes

Participants in the Twincl Lottery will be in with a chance of winning a cash jackpot prize of £25,000.

Anyone who enters between now and October 31 will also be entered into the additional prize draw to win a family staycation.

The family staycation prize is worth £500 with Forest Holidays, which has holiday locations across the UK.

Twincl supports more than 50 good causes and charities in Telford & Wrekin with 60p of every £1 ticket.

Councillor Paul Watling, cabinet member for cooperative communities, engagement and partnerships, said: “This additional family staycation prize is a great way for one lucky family to spend some quality time together.

“Supporting Twincl by buying a ticket is a fantastic way to support good causes that they care about in Telford & Wrekin.

“To raise this amount of funds from Twincl is a great achievement and shows that residents support local charities within the borough. I am delighted with the ongoing progress.”

People can buy lottery tickets from twincl.co.uk or by phoning 01952327788.

The lucky winner will be selected on October 31 and the results will be announced at 8pm on the lottery website.