Paw-fect chance to show off your pet

During the past six months, we have spent more time with our furry friends than ever before.

They helped to ease the loneliness when we were stuck at home and their playful antics have kept us smiling during the most difficult moments.

We have not taken their unconditional love for granted and many owners have been eager to show how much our pets mean to us, demonstrated by the sales of treats and toys soaring during lockdown.

And now it’s time to celebrate this special bond with our pets with the return of the Shropshire Star’s Pawtrait Pets competition.

We are inviting pet owners to submit their favourite picture of their pet to be in with a chance of walking away with up to £500 in prize money.

Although we originally launched this competition before lockdown, we have decided to start afresh to give more people the chance to enter – so we are asking anyone who previously submitted a photo to please send it to us again.

To celebrate our special bond with our pets we want to see your best photos – or Pawtraits – of the animals that are part of your family. They can be easily uploaded online and all pets are welcome – no matter how small, furry or funny.

Rob Kelly, head of circulation, said: “The Shropshire Star is relaunching this fantastic competition to showcase our loyal readers’ love of pets. We want to see your favourite photograph of your pet.

“We know that our readers will love to see all these fantastic photos which will appear in a special supplement in the Shropshire Star on October 21.

“We are expecting a great response from this competition and cash prizes will be up for grabs for the first, second and third-placed pets, after readers have voted for their favourite.

“So don’t miss your chance to enter your favourite photo of your pet.

“Please read the terms and conditions of the competition and ensure that the photo you send in is of good quality so it reproduces well within the supplement.

“A picture taken on your iPhone or Android should be of sufficient quality,” he added.

“Good luck with your entry and we can’t wait to see your favourite photo.”

Photos of your pets can be submitted from today until 5pm on October 4.

All the pawtraits of your precious pets will feature in a supplement in the Shropshire Star on October 21.

From there you will have the opportunity to vote for the pet that you think has the perfect portrait by sending in voting tokens which will be printed in the Shropshire Star daily from October 21 until November 14.

The overall winner of the competition will win the coveted title of the Shropshire Star’s most popular Pawtrait Pet of the year – as well as £500 in prize money to either splash on your beloved companion or yourselves.

So, get your cameras at the ready and get snapping!