WIN: A £500 voucher for any engagement ring from 77 Diamonds

The winner can choose from a wide range of contemporary styles or vintage designs, and create your own unique jewel with a diamond or gemstone.

77 Diamonds is an award-winning jewellery company, delicately crafting quality diamond jewellery and specialising in engagement rings.

Sourcing our diamonds directly from those that cut and polish the stones and with access to 80 per cent of the world’s diamonds, 77 Diamonds is uniquely placed to offer stones at more approachable prices.

Established in 2005 and with showrooms in Manchester, Mayfair, Frankfurt and Berlin, 77 Diamonds’ pieces are all made-to-order by master jewellers, enabling customers to design their own ring from scratch.

77 Diamonds - Superior Craftsmanship and Beautiful Jewellery

Buying diamonds and gemstones can seem daunting, this is why 77 Diamonds provides expert advice and resources to understand everything about the industry and precious gems.

77 Diamonds customers get a lifetime production guarantee should there be any manufacturing problems or issues, as well as free worldwide delivery and a 30-day returns policy if you are not satisfied for any reason.

For more information on the company, click here.

Advertising

See below for competition details.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to a £500 voucher towards any engagement ring on 77Diamonds.com.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Advertising

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 18 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, September 27, 2020. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the prize.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Vouchers can only be redeemed against a single item (in this case, an engagement ring) of a minimum value of £500.

Transactions must be of an equal or higher value than the voucher.

If the item is worth more than £500, the winner must complete the price difference.

Vouchers are and shall remain our property and are not for resale or publication.

This promotion is subject to commencement and expiry dates as advised and is not to be used in conjunction with any other offer, promotion or discount.

The winner agrees to participate in any promotional activity, and to have their data used for marketing purposes.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.