WIN: Tickets to Silverstone Classic Car Drive-In

The event will see more than 500 classic cars as well as some stars of the screen in a Covid-compliant drive-in experience at one of the UK's most iconic motoring destinations.

Set to take place from September 18 to 20 at Bicester Heritage, the event will feature screenings such as The Italian Job, Rush, Senna, The Fast & Furious and Baby Driver among others.

There will also be live performances from classic cars for audiences to enjoy.

Adult admission tickets to The Classic Car Drive In Weekend are priced from just £10 for the drive in cinema and £18 for the accompanying classic car show.

Full experience show tickets, priced at just £25 for adults and £15 children (aged 5-15), give visitors access to the entire showground including one of the 10 great drive in car-themed movies of their choice.

Teaming up with Silverstone, Express & Star and Shropshire Star Entertainment is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Classic Car Drive In Weekend on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

See below for details.

Competition details

The five winners of this competition will be entitled to one pair of tickets each to the Classic Car Drive In Weekend at Bicester Heritage, the Home of Historic Motoring, in Oxfordshire on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, September 13, 2020. Only one entry per person.

The first five correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.