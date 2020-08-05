WIN: A family ticket to Cadbury World

And to celebrate, we're giving one lucky winner the chance to win a family ticket to the Birmingham attraction.

Visitors can now enjoy a brand new Freddo show. Guests can get ready to rumble with DJ Freddo, as he puts on his very own 'disco dance party' in a new stage show held in the Cadbury World marquee, taking place every day throughout the summer holidays.

Guests can also head to another marquee to meet either Freddo, Caramel Bunny, Mr Cadbury’s Parrot or Bertie Bassett for a socially distanced selfie every day during the school holidays.

Elsewhere in the attraction, the self-guided Cadbury World tour in the fully air-conditioned building i with an assortment of zones to explore.

Families can head to the 4D Chocolate Adventure zone to experience the Crunchie Rollercoaster and diving into a pot of liquid Cadbury Dairy Milk.

Guests can also catch the chocolatiers in action and sample a taster for themselves in the Chocolate Making zone, before practicing their piping skills by drawing their name in chocolate in the Have A Go zone.

Also opeen to explore is the African adventure play area, Aztec Jungle, Bull Street and Advertising Avenue.

Cadbury World has implemented a number of additional hygiene and safety measures to make sure the attraction is a safe place to visit, including; reducing the numbers of guests admitted and opening for longer each day, social distancing stickers laid out on the floor to guide people around the attraction, plus hand sanitising stations throughout.

Teaming up with Cadbury World, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a family ticket to the attraction

See below for details.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to a family ticket to Cadbury World.

The pass grants entry to four people with a maximum of two adults.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

The winner will have seven days following initial contact to claim the prize. Your complimentary family pass will be sent to you by email.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

The winner will win a family ticket to Cadbury World which can be redeemed for entry to Cadbury World for a family of four (maximum of two adults).

The Family Ticket to Cadbury World is valid until Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Tickets for Cadbury World must be booked in advance by calling the reservations team on 0121 393 6004 and quoting your unique booking number.

Travel and accommodation expenses are not included, and the winner will be required to make their own travel arrangements to and from Cadbury World, Linden Road, Bournville, Birmingham, B30 1JR.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.