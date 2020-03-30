Advertising
WIN: A Trolls World Tour merchandise package
Trolls World Tour is gearing up for a home release - and we're giving five lucky readers the chance to win their own merchandise package.
Poppy and Branch discover that there are six different troll tribes scattered over six different lands. Each tribe is also devoted to six different kinds of music - funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock.
When rockers Queen Barb and King Thrash set out to destroy the other music, Poppy and Branch embark on a daring mission to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from becoming extinct.
Teaming up with Universal Pictures, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a Trolls World Tour merchandise package.
See below for details.
Competition details
The five winners of this competition will be entitled to one Trolls World Tour merchandise package each.
Each pack contains:
- A kids Character t-shirt
- Character tote bag
- Set of stickers
- Yo-yo
- Set of character finger puppets
- Notebook
- Pen with character topper
To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Terms and conditions
Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.
Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Only one entry per person.
The first five correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the prize
Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.
There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.
Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.
The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.
