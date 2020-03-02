WIN: Tickets to Michael Ball and Alfie Boe: Back Together in a cinema near you

Filmed at the final show of their 2020 UK tour at the O2 Arena in London, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe: Back Together will be shown in over 1,000 screens in cinemas across the UK and Ireland for one weekend only on March 28 and 29, 2020.

The show will see the superstar duo take on their favourite musical theatre, pop and rock tracks, including songs from the Lion King, The Greatest Showman and The Phantom of the Opera, as well as a Queen Medley.

As a cinema exclusive, audiences will be treated to candid behind the scenes footage and interviews with the duo.

To find your local screening and to book tickets, please visit www.ballandboeincinemas.com

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to one pair of tickets to Michael Ball and Alfie Boe: Back Together at a cinema of their choice on Saturday, March 28, or Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Cinemas that winners can choose from include:

Odeon Telford

Cineworld Telford

Edge Arts Centre Much Wenlock

Reel Bridgnorth

Cineworld Shrewsbury

Walker Theatre Theatre Severn

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Winner must respond to notification of win by 2pm, Monday, March 16, 2020.

Seat location cannot be specified.

The prize does not include the costs of travel, refreshments, or additional merchandise relating to the use of the prize.

Any costs incurred during the redemption of the prize must be covered by the prize winner.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.