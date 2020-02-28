Throughout the Easter holidays, Freddo is inviting families to the attraction, where guests can help him hunt for Easter eggs hidden by the Caramel Bunny.

Youngsters can enjoy this brand new live stage show every day from Saturday, April 4, to Sunday, April 19, 2020, and Saturday, April 25 and 26, 2020.

On Bank Holiday weekend, from Friday, April 10, to Monday, April 13, 2020, the Bournville-based attraction is egg-specting a visit from the Easter Bunny who will lay out an Easter egg trail throughout its chocolatey zones, with a special prize at the end.

Children will also be encouraged to showcase their artistic skills by arriving in their own Easter Bonnet to be entered in a daily competition.

Elsewhere in the attraction, chocolate-lovers can head to the 4D Chocolate Adventure zone to experience the sensation of riding the Crunchie Rollercoaster and diving into a pot of liquid Cadbury Dairy Milk.

Guests can also catch the talented chocolatiers in action and take a delicious taster for themselves in the Chocolate Making zone, before heading to the Have A Go zone to draw their name in chocolate and practice their piping skills.

Teaming up with the venue, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a family pass to Cadbury World.

See below for details.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to a family pass to Cadbury World.

The pass is valid until Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

The pass grants access to a combination of two adults and two children, or one adult and three children.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 18 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Tickets for Cadbury World must be booked in advance by calling the reservations team on 0121 393 6004 and quoting your unique booking number.

Travel and accommodation expenses are not included, and the winner will be required to make their own travel arrangements to and from Cadbury World, Linden Road, Bournville, Birmingham, B30 1JR.

The winner will have seven days following initial contact to claim the prize. Your complimentary family pass will be sent to you in the post.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.