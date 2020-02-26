WIN: Tickets to Cheltenham Festival 2020

We are giving away two tickets to Wednesday's racing at the festival - which is also to be Ladies' Day - with the highlight on the course the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

In a prize worth more than £200, your tickets will gain you and a plus one access to the Club Enclosure on a thrilling day of racing - and the exclusive new Park Enclosure which features on that day a 90 min DJ set from Love Island host Laura Whitmore after the racing and live music throughout the day.

The Park, new for this year, also includes brand new bars, street food, complimentary rides on our Ferris wheel and Carousel and a caricaturist. You will also get a complete tipping guide from experts at the Racing Post.

Teaming up with Racing Post, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a pair of Club Park enclosure tickets for Cheltenham Festival 2020 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

See below for details.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to a pair of Club Park enclosure tickets for Cheltenham Festival 2020 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

The tickets include:

Advertising

Access to the Club Enclosure on a day of racing featuring the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Access to the exclusive new Park Enclosure featuring a 90 min DJ set from Laura Whitmore after racing and live music throughout the day.

Access to The Park, new for this year, including brand new bars, street food, complimentary rides on the ferris wheel and carousel and a caricaturist.

A complete tipping guide from experts at Racing Post

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 18 or over and UK resident only.

Advertising

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, March 1, 2020. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.