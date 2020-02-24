WIN: The chance to meet Alfie Boe and Michael Ball plus tickets to their Birmingham show

After meeting in a production of Kismet at the London Coliseum more than 10 years ago, the musicians joined forces, releasing debut album Together in 2016.

As a duo, they have now sold more than one million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out two headline arena tours and presented two ITV Specials.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have both received countless prestigious awards, record breaking sales, and chart successes.

Over his 30-year career, Michael’s performances have made smash-hit box office history. He is a double Olivier Award winner, multi-platinum recording artist, top selling live concert performer as well as a radio and TV presenter.

Alfie’s voice has made him Britain’s most popular and biggest-selling tenor. The Tony Award winner has conquered the world’s greatest opera stages and arenas, led the cast of Les Misérables, stole the show at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, and performed at the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle.

Teaming up with the venue, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to Michael Ball and Alfie Boe at Arena Birmingham on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

See below for details.

Competition details

Advertising

The winner of this competition will be entitled to a pair of tickets to Michael Ball and Alfie Boe at Arena Birmingham on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

The winner will also meet Ball and Boe before the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Terms and conditions

Advertising

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Winner must respond to notification of win by 4pm on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Seat location cannot be specified.

The prize does not include the costs of travel, refreshments, or additional merchandise relating to the use of the prize.

Any costs incurred during the redemption of the prize must be covered by the prize winner.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.