WIN: A merchandise pack to celebrate SPAM Appreciation Week

Now in its 17th year, SPAM Appreciation Week brings together fans from all over the UK to celebrate this iconic meat, which has continued to increase in popularity since it first came to the UK in 1941.

It has become the subject of several appearances in pop culture, notably a Monty Python sketch, which led to its name being borrowed for unsolicited electronic messages, especially email.

To celebrate SPAM Appreciation Week, we’re giving you the chance to win a limited edition SPAM Sizzle Pack worth £150, including a sizzle plate, apron, piggy egg timer, spatula and of course some SPAM products.

The brand is also hosting a 'Sizzle-Off' competition to win a £1,000 holiday or a shopping voucher. Click here for more details.

Teaming up with SPAM, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a limited edition SPAM Sizzle Pack.

See below for details.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to one limited edition SPAM Sizzle Pack worth £150.

The pack contains:

A sizzle plate

Apron

Piggy egg timer

Spatula

A selection of SPAM products

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, March 1, 2020. Only one entry per person.

The first xx correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the prize

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.