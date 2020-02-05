WIN: Tickets to Crufts in Birmingham

The four-day event, which attracts more than 150,000 people and over 27,000 dogs, boasts a diverse programme of dog competitions in different categories and levels, including the finale of the prestigious Friends for Life competition which recognises unsung canine heroes and a celebration of crossbreeds with the Scruffts final.

There will also be opportunities to meet and greet around 200 different breeds in the Discover Dogs area, shop at many specialist trade stands and enjoy the full arena show with all its displays and competitions.

Show-goers have the opportunity to follow the Best in Show journey beginning with the Utility and Toy group competitions on Thursday, March 5, Gundog group on Friday, March 6, Working and Pastoral groups on Saturday, March 7, and the Terrier and Hound groups on Sunday, March 8.

The event culminates with the announcement of the public vote for Friends for Life followed by the exciting Best in Show finale on Sunday evening.

Elsewhere, stands and areas offer an opportunity to learn more about other Kennel Club activities, including partnerships with veterinary and animal health organisations that fuel research into treatments of various canine conditions and diseases.

Kennel Club Breed Rescue organisations will be showcasing their hard work and successes in rehoming breed rescue dogs on the Kennel Club stand where visitors can find out about rescue dogs looking for their forever home.

Teaming up with the event, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to Crufts at Birmingham NEC on a date of their choosing from Thursday, March 5, to Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Competition details

The five winners of this competition will be entitled to one pair of tickets each to Crufts at Birmingham NEC on a date of their choosing from Thursday, March 5, to Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Each ticket is valid for one day only. Tickets do not include access to Best in Show or any separately ticketed events. Travel, accommodation and any additional costs are not included.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Only one entry per person.

The first five correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.