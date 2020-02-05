WIN: A Bowling For Soup merchandise package

The prize package includes one Storm The Castle t-shirt, a pint glass, a mug, a set of Drunk Enough To Dance button badges and a scarf.

The pop punk heavyweights will be joined by support act Not UR Girlfrienz for the tour - including a date at the city's O2 Academy.

The Together Again, You're Welcome tour is the first time Bowling For Soup and Simple Plan will have toured together in the UK since 2003.

Bowling For Soup's main man Jaret Reddick cannot wait to get back to the UK with their old friends in Simple Plan: “In 2003, we toured with Simple Plan for the better part of a year. We brought them to the US and then to the UK for our first really big headline tour.

"Both of us went on to do so much, running into one another on Warped tour and various festivals around the world.

"When the opportunity came to bring our original 'little bros' back to the UK, we jumped at the chance! I am so stoked for these shows.

"Between the two of us, that’s a lot of hits. Plus, watching Not UR Girlfrenz do their thing is never not fun. Can. Not. Wait.”

Teaming up with the band, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a Bowling For Soup merchandise bundle ahead of their show at Birmingham's O2 Academy on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

See below for details.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to a Bowling For Soup merchandise bundle ahead of their show at Birmingham's O2 Academy on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

The prize package includes one Storm The Castle t-shirt, a pint glass, a mug, a set of Drunk Enough To Dance button badges and a scarf.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, February 9, 2020. Only one entry per person.

The first xx correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.