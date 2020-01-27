WIN: Tickets to Sanchez and Barrington Levy in Birmingham

Starting his career in 1987, Jamaican singer-songwriter and producer Sanchez has produced a number of hit singles such as One In A Million, Fall In Love, Missing You, I Care For You and Never Dis Di Man.

One of Jamaica’s most popular musical exports, he has a huge international fanbase which has seen two of his albums reach the top 15 of the US Billboard Reggae Album Charts.

Jamaican reggae and dancehall artist Barrington Levy has been making waves on the music scene since the late 70s.

Best known for tracks such as Shine Eye Girl, Wicked Intentions, When You’re Young and in Love and Under Mi Sensi, he has had major crossover tracks such as Here I Come and Tribal Base hit the Official UK Charts.

The star has also collaborated with acts such as Snoop Dogg, Bounty Killer and Mr Vegas, and his album, Acousticalevy, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2016.

Teaming up with the venue, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to Sanchez and Barrington Levy at Birmingham's O2 Academy on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to a pair of tickets to Sanchez and Barrington Levy at Birmingham's O2 Academy on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

