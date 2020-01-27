WIN: The wines served at the BAFTA Film Awards 2020

Champagne Taittinger and Villa Maria are passionate supporters of the arts and, to celebrate their long-standing partnerships with BAFTA, are giving away a prize of the wonderful wines that will be enjoyed by guests at the awards.

One lucky winner will receive this wine trio - a special BAFTA-labelled bottle of Champagne Taittinger Brut Réserve NV, Villa Maria Private Bin Pinot Grigio and Villa Maria Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon.

Joker leads the way at the British Academy film awards with 11 nominations.

Netflix’s The Irishman and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood both follow close behind with 10 each.

The nominations were announced by Ella Balinska and Asa Butterfield at BAFTA Piccadilly in London.

The nominees for the EE Rising Star Award include Awkwafina, Jack Lowden, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr, and Micheal Ward.

The award is voted for by the British public and presented to an actress or actor who has demonstrated exceptional talent and has begun to capture the imagination of the UK public.

Competition details

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 18 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, February 2, 2020. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the prize.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.