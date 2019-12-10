WIN: A family ticket to Grandpa's Great Escape in Birmingham

Grandpa’s Great Escape Live follows the acclaimed television film which aired on BBC One in December 2018, and will be directed by Tony Award nominee Sean Foley.

Grandpa’s Great Escape is the eighth book by Walliams and was published in September 2015 by HarperCollins Children’s Books

Speaking ahead of the show, 48-year-old Walliams said: “Grandpa's Great Escape Live is an incredible new development for the book.

"We’re not just turning it into a live show, but into a spectacular live arena show for all the family this Christmas.

"Being in arenas means we can have a life-size Spitfire, a tank, the London landscape and a dramatic escape from the Imperial War Museum.

"It's great because we can really go to town with all of those elements and this story demands that scale.

"I'm delighted to be involved with this arena tour of Grandpa's Great Escape Live, working with fantastic people like the director Sean Foley and Kevin Cecil, who’s written the script. I couldn't be more excited about it.”

The show tells the story of Grandpa, a former World War II pilot, who plots a daring escape from his old folk's home with his grandson. But unbeknownst to them the wicked Matron Swine in dead set of foiling their plans.

The set for this multi-million pound production has been created by entertainment architects Stufish Productions, behind shows for Cirque du Soleil, Beyonce and Jay Z, Madonna, The Rolling Stones and more.

Teaming up with the venue, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a family ticket to Grandpa's Great Escape at Arena Birmingham at 4pm on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to one family ticket to Grandpa's Great Escape at Arena Birmingham at 4pm on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

The family ticket grants entry to four people.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Thursday, December 19, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.