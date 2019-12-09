WIN: Tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live in Birmingham

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will bring everyone’s favourite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life, combining Hot Wheels’ jumps and stunts with epic crashing and smashing to deliver a show for the whole family.

In addition to the trucks, each show will feature speciality acts like the superstars of freestyle motocross, world record attempts, and Megasaurus – the massive, car-eating, fire-breathing prehistoric robot who loves chomping on anything with four wheels.

Each event will feature affordable ticket prices, the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party with Monster Truck photo opportunities, driver meet-and-greets, VIP autograph sessions, and other special prizes and promotions.

Teaming up with the event, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win one of two family tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live at Arena Birmingham on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 6.30pm.

Competition details

The two winners of this competition will be entitled to one of two family tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live at Arena Birmingham on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 6.30pm.

Each family ticket grants entry to two adults and two children

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, January 5, 2020. Only one entry per person.

The first two correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.