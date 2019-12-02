WIN: An adoption pack from The Donkey Sanctuary Birmingham

There are four adoption donkeys at the sanctuary in Sutton Park to choose from: Cisco, Jimmy, Shocks and Oscar.

The adoption makes the perfect festive gift and is a fantastic way to help thousands of rescued donkeys and mules. For just £3 per month, the adoption pack includes two portraits, four postcards, a certificate and membership card, plus two newsletters and regular updates on social media.

The adopter can visit their donkey for free at the centre throughout the year.

The Donkey Sanctuary is an international charity that aims to improve the welfare and end the suffering of donkeys and mules worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk/adopt.

Teaming up with The Donkey Sanctuary, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win an adoption package.

See below for details.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to an adoption package from The Donkey Sanctuary Birmingham.

The package is valid for one year.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, December 15, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

The winner can discuss which donkey they would like to adopt, and if they wish to give this as a gift to someone else, they can also do so.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.