For almost 150 years, Errazuriz’s philosophy has been that quality begins within the vineyard itself.

With vineyards in three of the most important wine growing regions in Chile – Aconcagua Valley, Aconcagua Costa and Casablanca Valley – the winemaking team at Errazuriz are dedicated to nurturing the land to maintain the highest quality in their wines.

A quintessentially top Chilean cabernet, this wine is bright ruby red and is bursting with aromas of red fruits and a soft spicy note followed by hints of chocolate and nutmeg that give a lovely long finish. Errazuriz Max Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 is available for RRP £16.60 at Waitrose and Ocado.

Teaming up with Errazuriz, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a case of Errazuriz Max Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2016.

The winner of this competition will be entitled to a case of Errazuriz Max Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2016.

The case includes six 75cl bottles.

