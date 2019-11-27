WIN: A family festive day out to Cadbury World this Christmas

On weekends and selected dates from Saturday, November 16, to Monday, December 23, 2019, Father Christmas will take centre stage in the tree-mendous Santa Show and provide a gift for every little helper in attendance.

Pantomime Snow White and the Chuckle Beans will also make a return with seven performances each day.

The celebrations don’t stop there as the Bournville-based attraction has announced additional pantomime shows from Friday, December 27, to Monday, December 30, 2019, giving guests plenty of chances to join in with the chorus of boos and cheers before the year is through.

Cadbury World

What’s more, Cadbury World will be decorated for the festive season, with a giant chocolate Christmas tree and cracker on display for guests in the reception area.

The Cadbury Café will be serving a selection of yuletide treats, and visitors can stock up on seasonal souvenirs, gifts and handcrafted chocolatey novelties for the whole family, at The World’s Biggest Cadbury Shop.

All entertainment is included in the standard admission price and pre-booking is essential. For more information, click here.

Teaming up with the attraction, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a family ticket to Cadbury World this festive season.

Advertising

See below for details.

Competition details

The one winner of this competition will be entitled to one family tickets Cadbury World. This ticket must be redeemed by Monday, December 30, 2019.

The family ticket grants entrance to a family of four, with a maximum of two adults.

Advertising

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 18 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

The winner will have seven days following initial contact to claim the prize. Your complimentary family pass will be sent to you by post.

The winner will win a Family Ticket to Cadbury World which can be redeemed for entry to Cadbury World for a family of four (maximum two adults).

The Family Ticket to Cadbury World is valid until Monday, December 30, 2019.

Tickets for Cadbury World must be booked in advance by calling the reservations team on 0121 393 6004 and quoting your unique booking number.

Travel and accommodation expenses are not included and the winner will be required to make their own travel arrangements to and from Cadbury World, Linden Road, Bournville, Birmingham, B30 1JR.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.