WIN: Tickets to Bongos Bingo in Stafford

The party event combines the game of bingo with an wild, interactive live show with music and dancing.

Tickets are now on sale for the show which takes place at Icon on Saturday, December 14, and will offer revellers the chance to win Christmas prizes along with some bizarre and beloved ones too.

"For those yet to discover the unique Bongo’s Bingo, it is an outrageous combination of an immersive live show, an all-inclusive party and heads-down game of bingo," says a spokesperson for the event.

"The traditional and very much loved quaint pastime is completely spun on its head and turned inside out again, and whilst bingo is still the very core of the show, players are plunged into a crazy few hours of pure escapism.

"Rave rounds, dance-offs and insane prizes - think fluffy pink unicorns, Henry Hoovers, mobility scooters and wacky waveys - are just a few of the things setting Bongo's Bingo apart from the average night out down at the bingo hall this Christmas."

Teaming up with the event, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win tickets and a tablet reservation to Bongos Bingo at Icon, Stafford, on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Competition details

The two winners of this competition will be entitled to four tickets each and a table reservation to Bongos Bingo at Icon, Stafford, on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

