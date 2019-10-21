WIN: Tickets to The 2019 Birmingham International Tattoo

The annual event brings together marching bands, exciting displays and culminating in the Grand Finale featuring all the performers in a spectacle of pomp and pageantry.

International marching bands will join British military bands in a three-hour spectacle for all the family. Sharing the arena with the musicians during the three-hour family event will be a range of displays including Royal Air Force Cosford Queen’s Colour, the RNRMC Field Gun Competition, the United Kingdom Disco Display Team and the Parade of Massed Standards, to name but a few.

The 2019 Birmingham International Tattoo will culminate in a Grand Finale featuring the Massed Bands and special vocalist guest appearances.

The event would not be complete without the popular Closing Ceremony which will feature the Royal Air Force Cosford Queen’s Colour and Escort, the traditional Land of Hope and Glory, the Evening Hymn and the Lone Piper.

Teaming up with the event, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win one of four family tickets to The 2019 Birmingham International Tattoo at Arena Birmingham on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

