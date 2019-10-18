WIN: A family ticket to Peppa Pig Live in Birmingham

With the launch of Peppa Pig Live’s sixth production, Peppa and friends will be jumping in muddy puddles across the UK and Ireland, as well as making a big splash in the West End for a strictly limited Christmas season.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Peppa Pig Live, and their successful productions, which have been enjoyed by over 1.5 million in the UK alone.

Peppa Pig Live has also toured throughout the US and Australia and played eight consecutive West End Christmas seasons.

This new live stage adaptation of Peppa Pig is produced by leading children’s theatre team Fierylight, in partnership with licensor eOne.

The production is directed and adapted for theatre by Richard Lewis, and features music from BAFTA award-winning composer Mani Svavarsson.

Richard has previously directed and adapted multiple Peppa Pig live stage shows including Peppa Pig’s Adventure, Peppa Pig’s Party, Peppa Pig’s Treasure Hunt, Peppa Pig’s Big Splash and Peppa Pig’s Surprise.

Teaming up with the venue, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a family ticket to Peppa Pig Live at The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham at 10am on Wednesday,October 23, 2019.

See below for details.

Competition details

The two winners of this competition will be entitled to a family ticket each to Peppa Pig Live at The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham at 10am on Wednesday,October 23, 2019.

Each family ticket grants admission to two adults and two children.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, October 20, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first two correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.