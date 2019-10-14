WIN: Tickets to Feeder in Birmingham

The event coincides with the release of the groups latest album Tallulah.

Formed in 1992 under the name Reel, the Newport group is best known for songs such as Buck Rogers, Just the Way I'm Feeling, Just a Day, Feeling a Moment, Come Back Around and more.

Feeder won two Kerrang! Awards in 2001 and 2003, and were inducted into the Kerrang! Radio Hall of Fame this August for Distinguished Services to Rock.

Teaming up with the venue, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to Feeder at Birmingham's O2 Institute on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to one pair of tickets to Feeder at Birmingham's O2 Institute on Monday, November 11, 2019.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

