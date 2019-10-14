WIN: Tickets to BBC Good Food Show Winter in Birmingham

The event will feature a line-up of celebrity chefs and experts,as well as masterclasses and stalls selling everything perfect for food lovers.

Guests set to appear at this year's show include Mary Berry, Tom Kerridge, Michel Roux Jr, James Martin, Paul Hollywood, The Hairy Bikers, Raymond Blanc, Prue Leith, Ainsley Harriott, Naidya Hussain and more.

Teaming up with the show, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to BBC Good Food Show Winter at NEC Birmingham on a date of their choosing, including Thursday, November 28, Friday, November 29, and Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Competition details

The two winners of this competition will be entitled to one pair of tickets each to BBC Good Food Show Winter at NEC Birmingham on a date of their choosing, including Thursday, November 28, Friday, November 29, and Sunday, December 1, 2019

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, November 3, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first two correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.