Advertising
WIN: An Abominable merchandise package
Abominable comes to cinema screens next week - and we're giving readers the chance to win a merchandise package to celebrate the release.
After discovering a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, teenage Yi and her two friends embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family.
But to do so, they must stay one step ahead of a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the beast for their own gain.
The film stars Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Joseph Izzo, Eddie Izzard and Sarah Paulson.
Teaming up with Universal, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win one of five Abominable merchandise packages
See below for details.
Competition details
The five winners of this competition will be entitled to one Abominable merchandise package each.
Each merchandise package will include:
Advertising
- Furry pencil case and pencil topper
- Stationery set
- Furry headphones
- Furry backpack
- Pompom keyring
- Character beanie
- Mini basketball
To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Terms and conditions
Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.
Advertising
Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, October 20, 2019. Only one entry per person.
The first five correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.
Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.
There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.
Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment