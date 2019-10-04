WIN: An Abominable merchandise package

After discovering a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, teenage Yi and her two friends embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family.

But to do so, they must stay one step ahead of a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the beast for their own gain.

The film stars Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Joseph Izzo, Eddie Izzard and Sarah Paulson.

Teaming up with Universal, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win one of five Abominable merchandise packages

Competition details

The five winners of this competition will be entitled to one Abominable merchandise package each.

Each merchandise package will include:

Furry pencil case and pencil topper

Stationery set

Furry headphones

Furry backpack

Pompom keyring

Character beanie

Mini basketball

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, October 20, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first five correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.