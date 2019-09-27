WIN: Tickets to Oktoberfest at Wolverhampton Racecourse

On Saturday, October 12, a lucky winner and a guest will take in a thrilling card of competitive all weather racing while enjoying Bavaria's finest food and drink, all courtesy of race sponsors Bonus Code Bets.

But that's not all as Majesty, one of the country's finest Queen tribute bands, will take to the stage after racing performing iconic hits such as We are the champions, I Want To Break Free and We Will Rock You.

See below for more details.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to one pair of tickets to Oktoberfest with Majesty Queen Tribute at Wolverhampton Racecourse on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 18 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, October 6, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.