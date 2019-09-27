WIN: Tickets to Gandeys Circus in Dudley

The annual show - now hosted as Flood Street Car Park - will be raising money for Birmingham Children's Hospital at every performance.

As a special (trick or) treat for Halloween, the new show will see performances from the world class Havana Troupe, direct from Cuba, return with three brand-new acts.

Four motorbikes will be roaring away as they race round in the iron thunderdome in the centre of the circus ring at 45 miles an hour and the G Force of a fighter jet.

There will also be performances from 'Bendy Man' Aimiri Kisingaji, Camile the Princess, Europe's 'favourite female clown' Andrea and more.

Teaming up with the event, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a family ticket of tickets to Gandeys Circus at Dudley's Flood Street Car Park on a date of their choosing from Friday, October 25, to Sunday, November 3, 2019.

The two winners of this competition will be entitled to one family ticket each to Gandeys Circus at Dudley's Flood Street Car Park on a date of their choosing from Friday, October 25, to Sunday, November 3, 2019.

Each family ticket grants entry to a combination of two adults and two children, or one adult and three children.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

