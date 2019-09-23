WIN: Tickets to The Haunted Castle at Warwick Castle

By day, you can enjoy light-hearted fun as peculiar characters tell spellbinding stories to guests of all ages, while a scarier ambience emerges as darkness falls with actor-led and special effects-rich experiences on select evenings.

Three new spook-tacular attractions are being launched for Halloween 2019. While youngsters will enjoy convincing the snooty butler in the Junior Ghost Hunt that he’s not alone, fans of Most Haunted can experience the thrill of joining the Paranormal Encounters team as they film a live ghost hunt in the depths of the Castle.

Meanwhile, the very bravest can head out to The Haunted Castle after dark to pit their survival skills against the terrifying army of the dead. Travel through the castle to make your escape and live until sunrise in the Dead of Knight scare maze.

Other daytime attractions include helping the Witches discover the secret to eternal youth in the Witches Tower, weaving through the Haunted Hollows woodland trail and joining a host of bizarre characters for fun, games and spooky shows at Dead Centre Stage.

Teaming up with the venue, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a family ticket to The Haunted Castle at Warwick Castle on a date of their choosing from Saturday, October 19, to Sunday, November 3, 2019.

See below for details.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to a family ticket to The Haunted Castle at Warwick Castle on a date of their choosing from Saturday, October 19, to Sunday, November 3, 2019.

Advertising

The family ticket grants entry to up to five people.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Advertising

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, October 13, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Travel, car parking, food and drink, and Castle Dungeon experience are not included.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.