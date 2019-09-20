WIN: A family ticket to Midcounties Co-operative’s Celebrity Football Match in Walsall

Stars set to take part in this year's event include Coronation Street's Alan Halsall, Andrew Whyment and Dean Fagan, as well as Emmerdale's Joe Gill, Anthony Quinlan and Chris Bisson.

They will be joined by Hollyoak's screen stars Rishi Nair, Sami Maalik, Nick Pickard, Jamie Lomas, Jacob Roberts and Ashley Taylor-Dawson.

This year’s feast of football and family fun, which will take place at Rushall Olympic Football Club on Sunday, September 29, will also include a team of veterans from Wolverhampton Wanderers in action against a team from the Rushall Olympic Football Club and Midcounties Co-operative Seniors.

The event will also include a display by Jet2, children’s fun fair rides and a range of other creative activities.

Midcounties Charity Football Event 26 Aug 2018 Highlights

The Midcounties Co-operative is offering Express & Star readers the chance to win a family ticket to the celebrity football match on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

See below for details.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to a family ticket to The Midcounties Co-operative Celebrity Football Match at Rushall Olympic Football Club on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

A family ticket is valid for up to four people.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Monday, September 23, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 18 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Monday, September 23, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Entries may be disqualified if:

They are made on the basis of a false name or other false entry details.

They involve an attempt to tamper or interfere with the entry process.

They are made using results generated by a script, macro or the use of an automated device.

The Midcounties Co-operative otherwise believes that they have been made in breach of these Terms or the spirit of the competition.

The Midcounties Co-operative reserves the right to re-draw the Competition if the Competition winner:

Cannot be contacted within 48 hours of the time at which they are selected.

Does not provide any information and/or confirmations requested to prove their eligibility to enter the competition.

Transportation to the venue or event will not be provided by The Midcounties Co-operative. It is a condition of entry that the Winner consents to participating in photographic opportunities and other publicity for and relating to that event.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The editor’s decision is final.