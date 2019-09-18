WIN: A family ticket to Marvel Universe Live in Birmingham

This all new show unites Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb.

The audience will witness cutting-edge special effects, pyrotechnics, 3D video projection mapping, aerial stunts, martial arts, motorcycle skills and more in the new production.

Juliette Feld, producer of Marvel Universe Live, said: “Our tremendously talented creative team and a nearly super human cast, have created a show that brings Marvel to life.

“The show creates an experience that immerses families in non-stop action, creating movie-style thrills and jaw-dropping stunts that showcase the powers of your favourite super heroes right before your eyes.”

Teaming up with the event, Express & Star Entertainment is giving readers the chance to win a family ticket to Marvel Universe Live at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on a date of their choosing from Thursday, December 5, to Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Competition details

The two winners of this competition will be entitled to a family ticket each to Marvel Universe Live at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on a date of their choosing from Thursday, December 5, to Sunday, December 8, 2019.

A family ticket consists of four tickets for a maximum of two adult tickets plus up to two children.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

