WIN: Tickets to The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival in Birmingham

Coming to Digbeth this weekend, The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival will plunge fans of the show into the 1920s with live music, cast members, street theatre and more.

The Saturday will see performances from Primal Scream, The Pearl Harts, Hotel Lux, Nadine Shah and a 'very special secret guest'.

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes and Slaves will take to the stage on Sunday alongside Marthagunn and Birmingham musicians Mike Skinner and JayKae.

Anna Calvi, who created the soundtrack for season five, will appear across both days.

There will also be a BBC Introducing stage, with sets from the likes of Jaws, Ivory Wave, The Clause, The Cosmics, Sugarthief, Black Bear Kiss, Soeur and more.

The festival will close with an immersive and bespoke performance of Peaky Blinders theme Red Right Hand by Nick Cave featuring 200 actors, ballet Rambert and a pyrotechnic show.

A fan Q&A will see Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips and Paddy Considine take questions from audience members in attendance.

While Cillian Murphy, the actor behind the iconic Tommy Shelby, won't be in attendance, he is set to take part via a series of pre-recorded messages.

The event has been co-curate by show creator Steven Knight, who will also be in attendance across the weekend during Q&A sessions to discuss his inspiration, plans and show exclusive snippets and stories behind the tv series.

Contemporary dance company Rambert will stage a specially-commissioned performance, choreographed for the event by artistic director Benoit Swan Pouffer.

The festival will also include a cinema, a museum, food and drink offerings and poetry, among other activities and sights.

