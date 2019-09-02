WIN: Tickets to the Slade Fans Convention in Wolverhampton

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Black Country rockers, the event will include all-things Slade for fans to enjoy.

The convention will include quizzes and exhibitions, as well as a performance by tribute band Slade UK on the evening.

Other guests at the event include Pouk Hill Prophetz, The Original Wanted, Slady, Andre Heagen, Kenny Bell, as well as Paul Cookson and Les Glover.

Teaming up with the event, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win one of 20 pairs of tickets to the Slade Fans Convention at Wolverhampton Slade Rooms on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Competition details

The 20 winners of this competition will be entitled to one pair of tickets each to the Slade Fans Convention at Wolverhampton Slade Rooms on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, September 22, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first 20 correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Tickets won't be sent out, passes will be left on the door.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.