WIN: Tickets to Grand Designs Live in Birmingham

The event, presented by designer and TV boradcaster Kevin McCloud, sees an array of exhibitors, features and stages covering all-things home improvement.

From building, to kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, interiors, and a 'Technology Trail', the show will host a range of instructive talks and demonstrations to inform visitors of the latest innovations in homeware.

New design-led features such as the Under The Stairs competition will be on show alongside established favourites such as Kevin’s Green Heroes, and Ask An Expert that will return alongside a host of informative seminars at The Grand Theatre.

Teaming up with the event, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win one of 20 pairs of tickets to Grand Designs Live at Birmingham NEC on a date of their choosing from Wednesday, October 9, to Friday, October 11, 2019.

Competition details

The 20 winners of this competition will be entitled to one pair of tickets each to Grand Designs Live at Birmingham NEC on a date of their choosing from Wednesday, October 9, to Friday, October 11, 2019.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, September 22, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first 20 correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

You must print your own tickets and show them at the entrance to Grand Designs Live on the date you have chosen. Failure to print your tickets could result in refusal of entry.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

In the event of any dispute, the show’s organisers, Media 10 Ltd have the right to refuse admission.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.