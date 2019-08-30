WIN: Tickets to BrickLive in Birmingham

Taking place between October 31 and November 3 at Birmingham NEC, this year’s show will feature characters from the hit show Paw Patrol, including Chase, Marshall and Skye, all built from brightly coloured toy bricks and located in the new Paw Patrol zone.

Perfect for fans of toy bricks who want to play, create and discover, BrickLive has a whole host of other exciting zones for kids.

These include the Force Sci-Fi zone, where little ones can create their own intergalactic spaceship, and BrickLive Ocean, with hand-built brick statues to entertain and educate children on the diversity of life in the Earth’s oceans.

Teaming up with the event, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a family ticket to BrickLive at Birmingham NEC on a morning or afternoon session of their choosing between Thursday, October 31, to Sunday, November 3, 2019.

See below for details.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to a family ticket to BrickLive at Birmingham NEC on a morning or afternoon session of their choosing between Thursday, October 31, to Sunday, November 3, 2019.

The family ticket is valid for up to four people.

A meal voucher is included in the prize.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

