WIN: Tickets to Billy Connolly live in cinema and a copy of his new book

Screening as a special one-night-only event, The Sex Life of Bandages will also see the 76-year-old Glaswegian comic muse upon his career, life and legacy in a deeply personal and never-before-seen interview filmed exclusively for cinema audiences.

Billy Connolly said: “Considering I tend to die in all my Hollywood movies, I’m delighted to appear in cinemas and be alive and well at the end.”

Participating cinemas include the Light House Wolverhampton and Cineworld Wolverhampton.

Billy is not only considered one of the world’s greatest stand-up comedians, but also a musician, artist, and actor. In 2017 he was knighted for his services to both entertainment and charity.

Prior to retiring in 2016 following his diagnosis with Parkinson's Disease, Connolly toured worldwide continuously for 50 years, performing to an audience of over 10 million.

Teaming up with the show's promoters, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to Billy Connolly: The Sex Life of Bandages on Thursday, October 10, 2019, as well as a copy of his new book, Tall Tales and Wee Stories, set to be released on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

See below for details.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to a pair of tickets to Billy Connolly: The Sex Life of Bandages on Thursday, October 10, 2019, as well as a copy of his new book, Tall Tales and Wee Stories, set to be released on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, September 29, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.