WIN: A family ticket to Twycross Zoo

Visitors will be able to explore the brand-new tiger habitat which boasts a 15m glass tunnel, hot rocks and two pools, making it one of the biggest purpose-built Sumatran tiger habitats in the UK.

Still settling in to their new home, families can catch a glimpse of Jahly and Sialang, the critically-endangered Sumtran tigers, as they explore their indoor and outdoor habitat.

Not only tigers, but families can also see lions, leopards, cheetahs and more too, thanks to the BRICKLIVE Big Cats exhibit which is on show throughout the summer holidays.

For the first time in the midlands, the collection features 12 LEGO brick models, made from 732,882 bricks and taking 2,361 hours to build.

The midlands zoo is home to more than 500 animals, and is the only place in the UK to see all four types of great ape - the gorilla, orang-utan, chimpanzee and bonobo. Hand feed the lorikeets, walk alongside lemurs, explore Butterfly Forest and meet some of the rarest creatures on the planet from rhino to giraffes and monkeys.

Little ones can also take the wheel of their own Safari Car, run wild in indoor soft play as well as enjoy lunch at The View Restaurant or a Costa in the Himalaya visitor centre whilst overlooking the beautiful Snow leopard habitat.

Teaming up with Twycross Zoo, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a family ticket to the attraction

See below for details.

