WIN: Tickets to Muse in Birmingham to celebrate new Ticket Factory website

The Devon trio - made up of Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme - released their eighth studio album, Simulation Theory, in November last year.

Since their formation in 1994, Muse have won numerous awards, including two Grammy Awards, two Brit Awards, five MTV Europe Music Awards and eight NME Awards.

In 2012 they received the Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors.

With a design based on thousands of pieces of customer feedback, the new Ticket Factory website offers ticket-buyers more choice of tickets than ever before, an interactive seat map to choose an exact seat of their choice, and an overall quicker and easier ticket buying experience.

Through integrating distribution system Ingresso into the website natively, The Ticket Factory is now offering thousands more tickets to London theatre shows - including high profile West End shows such as Mamma Mia!, Lion King and Matilda the Musical.

The website also offers new ‘Pick a Seat’ functionality, which gives event-goers the ultimate choice when it comes to selecting their seat - including the option to choose an individual seat in some of the UK’s biggest arenas, such as the 15,800 capacity Arena Birmingham and Resorts World Arena.

The Ticket Factory’s Pick a Seat implementation works across desktop, tablet and mobile, and is set to deliver significant benefits for the customer.

Over the coming months, The Ticket Factory plans to offer customers the option to add additional services to their basket alongside their tickets, such as parking, hotel accommodation and train travel.

Teaming up with The Ticket Factory, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to Muse at Arena Birmingham on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to a pair of category A tickets to Muse at Arena Birmingham on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, August 25, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

If the event is cancelled, Ticket Factory will use reasonable endeavours to allocate you alternative tickets but this will be subject to availability.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.