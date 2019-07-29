WIN: A family pass to Warwick Castle

To celebrate, we're giving one lucky reader the chance to win a family day pass for five people and experience the spectacular summer shows on offer at the attraction.

This summer, guests can marvel at daily shows to wow all the family, from epic battles and horseback stunts in Wars of the Roses to avian aerial acrobatics over the River Avon.

The UK’s biggest birds of prey show, The Falconer’s Quest, sees birds of prey from cheeky Red Kites to the largest winged star of the show, the Andean Condor, take to the skies in dramatic aerial acrobatics.

Follow young falconer Hobby on a quest to fill the skies of Warwick with birds of prey, and feel the brush of wings overhead as raptors soar past and swoop low over the banks of the River Avon.

Warwick Castle’s epic jousting show, War of the Roses Live, returns this summer with more stunts than ever before.

Visitors support either the House of York or House of Lancaster and cheer on brave knights as they battle in the custom-built arena, performing thrilling horseback jousting and daring stunts.

The Knight School also allows visitors to watch as the Castle’s noble knights display their battle prowess with medieval weapons, then have a go at brandishing a sword yourself to be walked through tactical defense skills.

As well as many exciting daily shows visitors can also enjoy the 1,100 years of history at Warwick Castle, climbing the towers and ramparts, taking in the Mighty Trebuchet talk, exploring the Great Hall and opulent State Rooms on a free history tour and following Rattus Rattus through English history in the Horrible Histories Maze.

Guests can explore the 64 acres of beautiful gardens, test their bravery in the Castle Dungeon for a small extra cost and travel back in time to meet previous owners of the Castle in the Time Tower.

Teaming up with Warwick Castle, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a family pass to the attraction on a date of their choosing until Sunday, September 15, 2019.

See below for details.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to a family pass to Warwick Castle on a date of their choosing until Sunday, September 15, 2019.

The family pass grants entry to up to five people.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, August 4, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Travel, car parking, food and drink, and Castle Dungeon experience are not included.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.