WIN: A family pass to Cadbury World

Guests can take advantage of a number of magical moments with Freddo and his friends throughout the school holidays, including an exciting stage show and interactive dining experiences that will delight young and old alike.

Armed with a chest full of goodies and a barrel of laughs, Freddo will teach the audience what it takes to become a pirate in Freddo’s Treasure Trove every day throughout the summer holidays. The swashbuckling frog will be joined by his faithful sidekick, Captain Jack, showing shipmates how to walk, talk and act on the seven seas.

Cadbury World is also giving guests a new way to experience the attraction, as young detectives are invited to take part in Freddo’s Treasure Hunt. Children will be handed a map of locations and will set off on a quest to find eight Freddo Treasures characters. Clues will be hidden throughout the attraction’s chocolatey zones, with each child who completes the challenge receiving a special Freddo Treasures gift.

Elsewhere in the attraction, the self-guided Cadbury World tour in the fully air-conditioned building is packed full of fun and adventure for all the family. Head to the 4D Chocolate Adventure zone to experience the sensation of riding the Crunchie Rollercoaster and diving into a pot of liquid Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate in an unmissable cinematic experience. Catch the talented chocolatiers in action and take a delicious taster for yourself in the Chocolate Making zone, before practicing your piping skills by drawing your name in chocolate in the Have A Go zone.

Guests can also explore the history and heritage through the Aztec Jungle and Bull Street, before walking through time in Advertising Avenue to come face to face with everyone’s favourite drumming gorilla.

The outdoor African Adventure Play Area is the perfect place for younger visitors to make the most of the sunshine, filled with tube slides, climbing zones and rope bridges.

Live stage show, Freddo’s Treasure Trove, is included in the standard ticket price, ensuring a visit to Cadbury World is a great value family day out all year round. Character breakfast and afternoon tea dining experiences are not included but are available to purchase additionally, subject to availability.

