WIN: Tickets to Trevor Horn in Birmingham

Speaking about the tour, Trevor said: “We have a great band, great songs and a great show. You will enjoy yourself.”

Trevor’s new album, Trevor Horn Reimagines The 80’s recently charted at number 11 in the UK album chart. Previous single, Everybody Wants To Rule The World, a collaboration with Robbie Williams, went straight onto the Radio 2 A-List and was also Radio 2’s Album Of The Week ahead of release.

The album was recorded at a number of locations, including Trevor’s Sarm Music Village, his home studio in London, Angel Recording Studios, Air Edel in London and Sarm West Coast in Bel Air.

Trevor Horn gained international acclaim following his 1979 hit single Video Killed The Radio Star, written with his band The Buggles. The track was a worldwide success, reaching number one in the singles charts in 16 different countries.

He has since worked with the likes of Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Pet Shop Boys, Seal and Robbie Williams among many others.

During the course of his career Trevor has won three BRIT Awards, a Grammy and an Ivor Novello Award. He was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2011 for his services to the music industry.

Teaming up with the event, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to Trevor Horn at Birmingham's Symphony Hall on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

See below for details.

Advertising

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to one pair of tickets to Trevor Horn at Birmingham's Symphony Hall on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Advertising

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Monday, July 22, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.