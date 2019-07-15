WIN: Weekend camping tickets to Bloodstock Festival 2019

The three-day event will see performances from the likes of Sabaton, Parkway Drive, Scorpions, Powerwolf, Anthrax, Dimmu Borgire and many more across four different stages.

The festival will also see a number of performances from local bands that secured spots during the Metal 2 The Masses competition, including Birmingham's Master's Call, Wolverhampton's Elyrean, and Wrexham group Scars Of Remembrance.

Your prize will include access to the Serpents Lair VIP hospitality area, including a special VIP bar with more than 100 real ales and ciders.

Teaming up with the event, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win one pair of weekend camping tickets to Bloodstock Festival at Catton Park from Thursday, August 8, to Sunday, August 11, 2019.

See below for details.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to a pair of weekend camping tickets to Bloodstock Festival at Catton Park from Thursday, August 8, to Sunday, August 11, 2019.

The prize will also include access to VIP Serpent's Lair hospitality.

Campsites open midday from Thursday, August 8, to Monday, August 12, 2019. Arena access opens from 5pm Thursday, August 8, 2019.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, July 28, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

No travel or other expenses are included, no alternative prize offered. Tickets are not for resale.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.