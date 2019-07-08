WIN: A Christmas party package for your business at Birmingham's Millennium Point

The winner will get the whole office in the Christmas spirit with a bespoke party package worth £4,500 that can accommodate up to 250 guests.

The evening will include a welcome drink on arrival, a fully dressed event space with a dedicated DJ and full use of the auditorium, the largest indoor screen in Birmingham, where you can screen your favourite festive film or host an awards ceremony.

From three-course meals to light nibbles, Millennium Point offers flexible catering options as well as a dedicated and experienced events team who are on hand for advice and support throughout the planning process, and work tirelessly to create packages that suit every business.

Just a short walk from Birmingham city centre and three major train stations, Millennium Point is an iconic events space. What's more, all proceeds from event bookings feed back into the Millennium Point Charitable Trust, which supports science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) related projects, initiatives, organisations and individuals across the West Midlands.

For more information about Millennium Point, its event spaces, or to book a Christmas party, call the events team on 0121 202 2200 or fill out an enquiry form here and a member of the team will be in touch.

Teaming up with the venue, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a Christmas party package at Millenium Point, Birmingham from Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 30, 2019.

Competition details

The one winner of this competition will be entitled to a Christmas party package at Millenium Point, Birmingham from Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 30, 2019.

The party package can accommodate up to 250 guests.

Food is not included but multiple options are available.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, July 28, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Prize for the one winner is: One bespoke Christmas party at Millennium Point which includes one welcome drink per person, a fully-dressed event space, full use of the Auditorium and a dedicated DJ only.

Prize value of £4,500 is based on a Christmas party booking for 80 to 250 guests.

This prize is suitable for a minimum of 30 guests only.

Food / catering is not included in the prize, but multiple options are available and will need to be arranged with the Millennium Point events team once the prize is redeemed.

Winner may book their party on a date of their choosing between Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 30, 2019.

Bookings must be made in advance and are subject to availability.

Winner will be contacted via email with clear booking instructions on how to claim their prize.

The name, email address and contact number of the winner will be requested for prize fulfilment and may be passed to a third-party provider for prize arrangement.

The prize will automatically be void if sold, offered for sale or if any attempt or offer is made to transfer the prize for value.

Travel and accommodation is not included, nor does this prize cover any additional costs.

Millennium Point will photograph the event to be used In future marketing materials.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.