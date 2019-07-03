WIN: Tickets to Classic Ibiza at Weston Park

The event, in association with San Miguel, will return for its second year at Weston Park, the iconic Shropshire venue on Saturday, July 13.

The Urban Soul Orchestra conducted by Stephen Hussey will entertain thousands of nostalgic dance music fans with classic Ibiza anthems in an open-air concert.

Classic Ibiza is a symphony for your senses. Guests will experience a magical roller coaster ride of dance music’s most iconic tracks, performed live in the beautiful grounds of our country’s best-loved stately homes.

Classic Ibiza was a finalist in two categories at the NOEA (National Outdoor Event Association) Awards 2018: Best Practice Award and Event Team of the Year.

Teaming up with the event, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win four tickets to Classic Ibiza at Weston Park on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

See below for details.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to four tickets to Classic Ibiza at Weston Park on Saturday 13th July.

The tickets may only be used by over 18’s.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 18 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Please enjoy responsibly. Drinkaware.co.uk for the facts

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.