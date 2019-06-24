WIN: Tickets to Dragon Slayer at Warwick Castle

After a sell-out season in 2018, Midlands legend Guy of Warwick returns to battle mythical beasts and creatures in a series of performances, starting Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

The show returns with equestrian stunts, fire-jousting and live action with Guy battling to prove himself worthy of the heart of Felice, the daughter of the Earl of Warwick.

This year’s show also includes an extended finale featuring extra pyrotechnics and light projections, as Guy battles the dragon in the Castle’s historic courtyard.

For those who aren’t lucky enough to win, tickets are available to purchase online with Show Only tickets starting from £20 per person. Dining upgrades are available with a choice of hog roast or three-course medieval banquet.

Teaming up with Warwick Castle, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win four tickets to Dragon Slayer at the attraction on a date of their choosing from Wednesday, August 7, to Monday, August 26, 2019.

See below for details.

Competition details

The winner of this competition will be entitled to four tickets to Dragon Slayer at Warwick Castle on a date of their choosing from Wednesday, August 7, to Monday, August 26, 2019.

The tickets may be used by adults or children.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, July 14, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first correct entry selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

The prize of four tickets are for Dragon Slayer at Warwick Castle and include evening show only. No dining packages or day visits.

Gates open at different times depending on show date. Prize may be taken on any of the 14 performance dates, subject to availability.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.