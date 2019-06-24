WIN: Tickets to Art and Antiques for Everyone in Birmingham

The event is the largest vetted fair outside London for the widest range of antiques, art and decorative interior pieces.

In a display to be presented by the Postcard Traders Association, postcards from the past 120 years focusing on RMS Titanic, the history of Shipping, Transport and the ever popular comic postcards of Donald McGill and others will go on display at the event.

In addition, this special exhibition will feature a number of modern postcards and will seek to explain the important role of the postcard in history.

The fair offers a huge range of unique and fascinating pieces brought together by 200specialist dealers.

Teaming up with Art and Antiques for Everyone, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a family ticket to the event on a date of their choosing from Thursday, July 18, to Sunday, July 21, 2019.

The five winners of this competition will be entitled to one family ticket each to Art and Antiques for Everyone on a date of their choosing from Thursday, July 18, to Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Each family ticket grants entry to four people.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first five correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter.

The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.