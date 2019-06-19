WIN: Free bowling at Tenpin Stafford, Birmingham and Telford

We have got eight Summer Passports to give away, which entitles each winner to 10 games of bowling, to share with family and friends.

Summer Passports can be purchased online now, until July 19, 2019, by visiting this link. The games can then be used at your leisure, throughout the school summer holidays, to play with family and friends.

The centres offer a wide range of entertainment, including bowling, arcade games, table tennis and pool tables, as well as great food and refreshments.

Tenpin in Stafford also offers Sector 7 Laser.

Tenpin has 45 bowling venues across the UK. For further information about the centres activities, prices and opening hours, click here.

Teaming up with Tenpin, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a Summer Passport to be redeemed at Tenpin Stafford, Grey Friars' Pl, Tenpin Birmingham, Star City, or Tenpin Telford, St Quentin Gate between Monday, July 22, and Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

See below for details.

Competition details

The eight winners of this competition will be entitled to one Summer Passport each to be redeemed at Tenpin Stafford, Grey Friars' Pl, Tenpin Birmingham, Star City, or Tenpin Telford, St Quentin Gate between Monday, July 22, and Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

The passport entitles each winner to 10 games of bowling, to share with family and friends.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11.59pm on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Terms and conditions

Entrants must be aged 16 or over and UK resident only.

Closing date and time for entries is 11.59pm, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Only one entry per person.

The first eight correct entries selected at random after the closing date will receive the tickets.

Winners will be notified by email and/or phone.

There are no cash alternatives and prizes are non-transferable.

Each winner will receive one online redemption code which they can use 10 times when booking via www.tenpin.co.uk/summer-passport .

The code can be used for any Tenpin centre and you can book more than one game per booking, until it has been redeemed 10 times.

The code goes live from Tuesday, July 16, 2019 and can be redeemed for bookings from Monday, July 22, and Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm only, subject to lane availability.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies/prize promoter may NOT enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Winners must be prepared to take part in any relevant publicity.