WIN: Weekend tickets to Mostly Jazz, Funk and Soul Festival in Birmingham

This year's weekend event, hosted at Moseley Park, will see performances from the likes of The Jacksons, Burt Bacharach, Craig Charles and more.

This is a special year for the organisers as they gear up to celebrate the festival’s 10th anniversary. The team are promising their biggest programme of entertainment yet, having opened the new Off Piste area of the park in 2018.

The programme for Off Piste and the festival as a whole is set to expand in 2019 to encompass even more music plus dance sessions, artist Q&A’s, music workshops and more.

Last year’s sell-out festival saw Jimmy Cliff, Sister Sledge and Candi Staton headline. Other performances came from Roy Ayers, Craig Charles, Jungle Brothers’ 30th Anniversary, Fred Wesley, David Rodigan and many more.

The likes of Chaka Khan, Soul II Soul, George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic, De La Soul, Gregory Porter, Fun Lovin Criminals, Chic Feat. Nile Rogers and Public Enemy have also provided headline performances at past Mostly Jazz, Funk and Soul festivals.

Teaming up with Mostly Jazz, Funk and Soul Festival, Express & Star Entertainment is offering readers the chance to win a pair of weekend tickets to the event at Moseley Park, Birmingham from Friday, July 12, to Sunday, July 14, 2019.

